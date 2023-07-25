Play Button
Play Button
News

Coldplay fans left fuming as Ticketmaster crashes

Coldplay fans left fuming as Ticketmaster crashes
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ticketmaster's website is crashing for some Coldplay fans who are looking for tickets.

It's showing an error that appears to say Max Connections Reached.

The artist presale for the Coldplay gigs next August started at 10am but some fans are posting online to say they still can’t get in.

This step requires a code, and people have gotten those from signing up on the Coldplay website.

Advertisement

The error message received by some seems to say Max Connections Reached.

Others say they’re stuck in the lobby and are trying to access the queue.

One user reported being over 147,000 in the queue.

However the queue for the VIP packages is much shorter, but they’ll cost you between 257 and 988 euro each.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

Waterford Camogie announce supporters evening ahead of All-Ireland Final

 By Shaun Connolly
Women's World Cup 2023 2

Ireland ready for World Cup showdown with Canada

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

South East Greenway officially opens in Wexford today

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement