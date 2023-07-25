Coldplay fans left fuming as Ticketmaster crashes

Ticketmaster's website is crashing for some Coldplay fans who are looking for tickets.

It's showing an error that appears to say Max Connections Reached.

The artist presale for the Coldplay gigs next August started at 10am but some fans are posting online to say they still can’t get in.

This step requires a code, and people have gotten those from signing up on the Coldplay website.

Advertisement

The error message received by some seems to say Max Connections Reached.

Others say they’re stuck in the lobby and are trying to access the queue.

One user reported being over 147,000 in the queue.

However the queue for the VIP packages is much shorter, but they’ll cost you between 257 and 988 euro each.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.