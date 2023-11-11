Concern over Irish man missing while on holiday in Tenerife

Concern is mounting for the safety of an Irish man who has gone missing while on holiday in Tenerife, Spain.

Ryan Cooney (28) was last seen on Thursday morning when he left the hotel where he was staying, the Paraiso del Sol apartments in Playa de las Americas.

Mr Cooney is described as being 5'11 in height, and was wearing a pair of shorts and runners.

It is understood that Mr Cooney had travelled to Tenerife with several friends.

The Irish Embassy in Madrid is aware of the case and are assisting the Irish man’s family.

It is understood Mr Cooney has not taken his prescribed medication since last Wednesday.

He is also understood to have two black eyes after an alleged assault in which his money and phone were taken.

A friend of Mr Cooney’s said in a social media post: “Ryan please you have me worried sick. I told you everything will be ok. Please just come back.”

News of Mr Cooney’s disappearance has been shared on the national Missing Persons Helpline Ireland after a request from Mr Cooney’s family, and hospitals and police in Tenerife have been notified.

Local police are understood to have his passport.

Meath Senator Sharon Keogan asked that “anyone with friends” in southern Tenerife to share a social media post about Mr Cooney’s disappearance.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Mr Cooney is asked to contact Spanish police on 00-34-922 78 99 50.

By Sarah Slater

