Coroner finally reveals Sinead O'Connor's cause of death

Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, a coroner in the UK has confirmed.

The 56-year-old Irish singer died in July 2023 after being found unresponsive at her London home.

Detectives did not treat the singer's death as suspicious and it has now been confirmed she died of natural causes.

A spokesman for Southwark Coroners Court told The Daily Mail: "This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes.

"The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death."

The Irish singer died 18 months after her son Shane, 17, took his life in January 2022 after escaping hospital.

