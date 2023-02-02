Couple abandon baby at Ryanair check-in desk to avoid additional seat fee

The actions of a couple who abandoned their baby at a Ryanair check-in desk have shocked staff at an Israeli airport.

A Belgian couple left their child in a carrier on Tuesday (February 1st) following a disagreement with staff over the requirement to pay for an additional seat for their baby.

Staff have reported that the couple appeared to be in a rush to make it through security having arrived late for their Ryanair flight.

Having left the check-in desk, staff members contacted security to retrieve the couple before they made it onto the airplane.

Advertisement

Police in Tel Aviv were alerted to the incident and are investigating the matter.

According to Ryanair policy, there is a nominal fee to travel with a baby. Their website reads: “Infants can be included in a flight reservation during the online booking process.” When making plans to travel with an infant, a pop-up message appears on the site stating that there is a €25 charge – or the local currency equivalent – for each one-way flight the baby takes while sitting on an adult’s lap. A seat must be paid for by separate arrangement if the adults want the baby to travel in a car seat."

Commenting on the incident, a Ryanair spokesperson said: “These passengers travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels presented at check-in without a booking for their infant. They then proceeded to security leaving the infant behind at check-in."

They continued: “The check-in agent contacted airport security, who retrieved these passengers, and this is now a matter for local police.”