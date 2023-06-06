Crime rates spike in Waterford but decrease across nearly 260 Garda stations

Cities outside of County Dublin have seen the highest spike in crime rates.

An Irish Independent analysis found crime rates in Cork, Limerick and Waterford have risen considerably since before the pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2022, Crime was up 12.4% at Anglesea Garda Station in Cork, 4.4% at Henry Street in Limerick and 4.3% at Ballybricken in Waterford.

The most dramatic increase recorded nationally was at Moate Garda Station in Westmeath, which saw crime increase by 125%.

Advertisement

Larger stations such as Dublin Airport saw rates increase by nearly 50% since before the pandemic.

The type of crime which has seen the biggest spike during this four year period was homicide - which has risen by 30%

Despite these increases, there was a decrease in the level of crime across 257 stations, including Salthill in Galway, Kinsale in Cork, Finglas in Dublin and Bray in county Wicklow.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.