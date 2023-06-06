Play Button
Play Button
News

Crime rates spike in Waterford but decrease across nearly 260 Garda stations

Crime rates spike in Waterford but decrease across nearly 260 Garda stations
Garda Crime scene tape, © PA Wire/PA Images
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Cities outside of County Dublin have seen the highest spike in crime rates.

An Irish Independent analysis found crime rates in Cork, Limerick and Waterford have risen considerably since before the pandemic.

Between 2019 and 2022, Crime was up 12.4% at Anglesea Garda Station in Cork, 4.4% at Henry Street in Limerick and 4.3% at Ballybricken in Waterford.

The most dramatic increase recorded nationally was at Moate Garda Station in Westmeath, which saw crime increase by 125%.

Advertisement

Larger stations such as Dublin Airport saw rates increase by nearly 50% since before the pandemic.

The type of crime which has seen the biggest spike during this four year period was homicide - which has risen by 30%

Despite these increases, there was a decrease in the level of crime across 257 stations, including Salthill in Galway, Kinsale in Cork, Finglas in Dublin and Bray in county Wicklow.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Carlow Senior Hurlers to hold open training session this evening

 By Shaun Connolly
Waterford News 2

Watch: Dolphin pod spotted along Waterford city stretch of the River Suir

 By Robbie Byrne
Tipperary News 3

'Help me': Voice of ghost recorded at Tipperary castle stuns paranormal experts

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement