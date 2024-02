A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in County Meath.

His bike collided with a car on the R125 at Phepotstown, Kilcock shortly after midday today.

The man in his 60s was transported from the scene by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, with serious injuries.

The people in the car didn't need immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The latest news is available on our website Beat102103.com.