Dami Hope remembers his father Babajide at funeral in New Ross

Love Island star, Dami Hope, has paid tribute to his beloved father today.

The funeral of Babajide Mayowa Adegbesan took place in The Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon at noon on Friday 1st March.

The reality TV star announced the sad news of his father's passing on Tuesday saying:

"There’s pain in my heart as I write this. Took me a while to actually say it out loud to the point at times I didn’t even know what to say. Nothing feels real, I keep praying I’m just in a fever dream and everything will be as it once was when I wake up. But I keep waking up to the same painful reality. I’ve lost my father. He’s no longer here anymore and it kills me inside."

In a touching post on his Instagram page, Dami captioned the funeral photos: 'The healing chapter: learning to live without him.'

Babajide will be sadly missed by his loving wife Bukola, children Abosede, Dami, Femi, Mayowa, Cynthia, and Amanda as well as his grandchildren, extended family, neighbours, and friends.

On Tuesday, Dami had also said:

"I’m happy I was by your side till the bitter end, I hope every word I spoke to you reached you. I love you dad and even though I’m my mom’s twin I’m most definitely my father’s son.

"Here’s to celebrating your life Dad," he added.

May he Rest in Peace.

