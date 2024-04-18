Daniel Murtagh drops appeal against conviction for murder of Nadine Lott

A man who beat his ex-girlfriend to death in Arklow, Co. Wicklow has dropped his appeal against his conviction for her murder.

Daniel Murtagh, of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin, Dublin, is serving a life sentence for murdering 30-year-old Nadine Lott in the run up to Christmas 2019.

During Daniel Murtagh’s trial, Nadine Lott’s mother, Claire, told the jury her daughter was beaten so badly by him that she didn’t recognise her when she found her in the kitchen of her apartment in Arklow on the 14th of December 2019.

She described the scene as like something out of a horror movie.

Advertisement

Nadine was still alive when Murtagh left her but tragically, she died from her injuries in hospital three days later.

Murtagh didn’t live with Nadine and they hadn’t been together for years.

He claimed he had no memory of what happened, and denied her murder when it went to trial but was convicted by unanimous verdict in 2021.

Murtagh was due to appeal his conviction today but when his case was called, the judges were told he had decided to withdraw his legal challenge.

Advertisement

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.