Deposit Return Scheme Surpasses 20 Million Drink Containers Collected.

The total number of containers returned since launch is 21,018,360.

Re-turn recorded its highest daily collection rate on Friday, March 29, with 1.2 Million drinks containers collected.

Over 2.2 million drinks containers were collected over the course of the long St Patrick's weekend.

Ireland's Deposit Return Scheme, Re-turn, has achieved a significant milestone, collecting over 20 million drinks containers since its inception on February 1.

Ciaran Foley, CEO of Re-turn, commented on consumer support and the levels of returns over the last few weeks:

The support of consumers nationwide is really positive and as more Re-turn logo products enter circulation, we are seeing high return numbers that will only continue to grow as we all become more accustomed to the Scheme.

With 2,300 Reverse Vending Machines now operational across the country, Re-turn has facilitated over 6.89 million transactions, illustrating the scheme's widespread acceptance and effectiveness.

To date, approximately 60% of plastic bottles and cans are being collected for recycling through recycling bins. The 40% not collected results in 800 million containers that are not recycled each year and are contributing to litter.

By returning in-scope drinks containers to one place, deposit return points, we can increase our recyclate quality to 98% from the current 80%.

Consumers will receive their deposit back when they return the empty and undamaged plastic bottle or aluminium can, that incurred a deposit, to participating shops and supermarkets nationwide.

Speaking to Beat News Green Party TD for Carlow-Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform says that:

These Deposit Return Schemes have been in place in many European Country's for many years, I think it is something that we can all appreciate and all take part in as we will see our plastic and aluminium cans being recycled. It has captured the public's imagination, it is a positive action and people get a refund back for it, so it's a win-win for nature and a win-win for our communities as well.

