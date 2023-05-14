Play Button
Play Button
News

Detectives appealing for witnesses after teenage girl sexually assaulted

Detectives appealing for witnesses after teenage girl sexually assaulted
A police car, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in the North.

She was approached by three men in a dark-coloured car outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey.

One of the men got out of the car and forced her inside against her will.

While the car made its way towards Belfast she was sexually assaulted.

Advertisement

The car stopped in the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after it happened at around 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Waterford News 1

'Unbeatable' Waterford food truck scoops second national award of 2023

 By Robbie Byrne
Wexford News 2

Over half a million worth of drugs seized in Wexford

 By Dayna Kearney
Waterford News 3

Firefighters from four stations battled fire in Waterford

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement