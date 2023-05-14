Detectives appealing for witnesses after teenage girl sexually assaulted

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in the North.

She was approached by three men in a dark-coloured car outside a shopping centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey.

One of the men got out of the car and forced her inside against her will.

While the car made its way towards Belfast she was sexually assaulted.

The car stopped in the Royal Avenue area and the victim was let out.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after it happened at around 2 o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

