Diageo to sell some beer brands including Smithwick's

Alcoholic beverage giants Diageo are reportedly looking to dump some of its beer brands.

According to the Irish Independent, the company is looking to sell beer brands including Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Harp Lager,.

All three brands are based in Ireland. The company is also looking to sell Tusker which is based in Kenya.

The Guinness makers reportedly want to dump the beer brands as they are not meeting the targeted profit margins.

In another report by The Irish Independent, Diageo might by willing to buy C&C, owners of Bulmers cider and Tennent’s.

Heineken, which owns Irish beer brands like Murphy’s, Beamish and Orchard Thieves could also be a potential buyer of the Diageo beers that will be sold.

