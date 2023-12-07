Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Diageo to sell some beer brands including Smithwick's

Diageo to sell some beer brands including Smithwick's
Beer being poured at a pub, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Alcoholic beverage giants Diageo are reportedly looking to dump some of its beer brands.

According to the Irish Independent, the company is looking to sell beer brands including Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Harp Lager,.

All three brands are based in Ireland. The company is also looking to sell Tusker which is based in Kenya.

The Guinness makers reportedly want to dump the beer brands as they are not meeting the targeted profit margins.

Advertisement

In another report by The Irish Independent, Diageo might by willing to buy C&C, owners of Bulmers cider and Tennent’s.

Heineken, which owns Irish beer brands like Murphy’s, Beamish and Orchard Thieves could also be a potential buyer of the Diageo beers that will be sold.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ winner revealed as competition is renewed for second season

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Tipperary News 2

Gardaí seize four vehicles in a Tipperary town

 By Dayna Kearney
Sport 3

Aston Villa dominate Manchester City to celebrate Unai Emery landmark in style

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement