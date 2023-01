Gardaí are at the scene of a road traffic incident on the Portlaw to Kilmeaden road, heading towards Waterford.

One vehicle was involved in the incident and the road is currently closed.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Beat News has contacted Waterford Garda station who have confirmed that there are no injuries advised.

Diversions are in place and Gardaí are advising road users to consider an alternative route, where possible.

We'll have more to follow.