Dog rescued from sea during difficult conditions

A dog has been rescued from the sea after getting into difficulty.

A volunteer lifeboat crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard to assist in the rescue of the stray pet.

Charlie, a three-year old Cocker Spaniel, separated from his owners while out for a walk over the weekend.

He wandered down a set of slippy harbour wall steps and tumbled into the sea at Dun Laoghaire Harbour in Dublin.

The RNLI crew responded quickly and arrived within six minutes to rescue Charlie.

On arrival to the harbour wall, a video shared online showed the wet and nervous dog clinging to a ledge as the lifeboat approached.

Within moments, a crew member brought Charlie to safety and re-united him with his owner.

The coast guard is reminding dog owners to keep their pets on a lead to ensure the safety of the animal and the owner.

Dun Laoghaire RNLI

The Harbour Police had seen the event unfold and called the Coast Guard.

The crew were alerted shortly after 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon (January 20th).

Andrew Sykes, along with volunteer crew members Laura Jackson and James Traynor onboard, made best speed arriving on scene within six minutes of the call.

According to the RNLI, while it was calm with strong visibility, the low sea temperature presented it’s own difficulties for any animal in the water.

‘Charlie was shaken and distressed by his ordeal but he was quickly comforted by Laura.

"He didn’t require medical treatment when brought ashore and into the care of his walker', Volunteer Andrew Sykes said.

‘We were delighted to see the dog safe and well and reunite Charlie with his walker.

"We would remind anyone walking their dog near the water’s edge to keep them on a lead.

"This is to ensure not only the safety of the animal, but the owner as well,’ Andrew added.

To get in touch with your local the RNLI and learn more about the work they do, you can visit www.rnli.org.

