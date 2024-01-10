Play Button
Dog survives axe attack, recovering in Tipperary veterinary hospital

Ayomide Akinshilo
A dog who survived an axe attack in December 2023 has undergone successful surgery.

On December 18, 2023, My Lovely Horse Rescue (MLHR) shared pictures of a rescued dog called Maeve who has survived an attack.

The group requested donations to help the dog survive surgery.

The dog has now survived the surgery and is running about as shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The group posted: "Maeve was attacked with a hatchet recently. They tried to murder her, she was supposed to die but some how she got away & staggered into garden.

"She was weak & emaciated with a head wound that showed her skull. Maeve has a long way to go & will be at Southview Veterinary Hospital for another while, but every day she is improving."

Speaking on the ordeal, a spokesperson for MLHR said on Facebook: "For anyone that doesn’t know the sad cruel story of Maeve, someone tried to murder her with an axe to the head.

"A miracle happened and she got away, staggered into a lovely person's garden and we rushed her to Southview Veterinary Hospital."

They continued: "Maeve has been at Southview for weeks now, she’s an unbelievable trooper, the sweetest dog, we could all learn from Maeve and her bravery.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

