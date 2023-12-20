Donald Trump disqualified from running for US presidential seat in 2024

In a historic ruling, Donald Trump has been declared ineligible to run for office in Colorado under the US constitution’s insurrection clause.

The Colorado supreme court ruled that Trump engaged in insurrection on 6 January 2021 when the Capitol was invaded.

This is the first time in history that a presidential candidate has been declared unfit to run the office of the president.

According to the Guardian, this is a 'rarely used provision that bars insurrectionists from holding office.'

The Court ruled on Tuesday December 19, with a 4-3 decision.

Despite the decision, it is likely that Trump will appeal the decision to the US supreme court.

“We have full confidence that the US supreme court will quickly rule in our favour and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits,” said Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

It is important to note that this applies to only Colorado 5 March Republican primary, however this could affect Trump’s status for the 5 November general election.

