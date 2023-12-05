Double child benefit due to be paid out today

A double child benefit is due to be paid out today.

650,000 families are set to receive the payment which is part of the cost of living package announced in Budget 2024.

It means that parents will get €280 per child.

In addition to the Double Child Benefit payments, Minister Humphreys also secured agreement for a Christmas Bonus Payment at a cost of over €320 million.

The payment will be made to 1.3 million people this week including Pensioners, Carers and People with Disabilities. People will receive their Christmas Bonus on the same day that they usually receive their weekly primary payment.

Announcing the Christmas Bonus details, Minister Humphreys said:

“Christmas is a very special time of the year, but it can be an expensive period for individuals and families.

“I am pleased to announce the details of the Christmas Bonus Payments today. Over 1.3 million people will benefit including our pensioners, people with disabilities, carers, and lone parents.

“The Christmas Bonus is a vital support, particularly for our senior citizens. People will receive their Bonus payment on the same day that they usually receive their weekly pension or other primary payment.

“As always, I would encourage people, where possible, to shop locally in the run-up to Christmas this year.”

Cost of Living Crisis

Speaking on the Double Child Benefit payment, Stephen Moffatt, Bernardos National Policy Manager says it will make a big difference to families who are struggling.

"It's nearly two years since the cost of living crisis came about which means families in particular have been struggling for a really long time.

"The reserves have run out for those families on no fixed income.

"This will help alleviate some of the financial pressures for a short period of time.

"It will allow parents to provide essential items for their children which is concerning that they need this lump sum to do that."

