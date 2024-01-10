Play Button
Dublin traffic is second-slowest globally, analysis shows

Dublin traffic is second-slowest globally, analysis shows
An out of service Dublin Bus in heavy traffic in Dublin, as commuters faced travel disruption across Ireland after the Bus Eireann strike spread to other transport services.
Dublin's traffic is getting worse, with the city centre named the second slowest in the world.

On average, it took 29 minutes and 30 seconds to drive 10 kilometres last year, according to an analysis from TomTom.

The time was an increase of one minute from 2022's average.

Making this 10-kilometre trip twice a day means drivers will lose an average of 158 hours per year.

Limerick and Cork were ranked 202nd and 212th respectively.

While London took the top spot, Dublin's ranking was worse than other large cities, such as Toronto (Canada), Milan (Italy), Bengaluru (India) and Brussels (Belgium).

New York came in 20th place, where the average was 24 minutes and 50 seconds.

The analysis included 387 cities across 55 countries on six continents.

The TomTom Traffic Index evaluates cities around the world by their average travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions.

Royal Irish Automobile Club chief executive, Conor Faughnan, said a lack of investment in public transport is to blame for Dublin's traffic problems.

Mr Faughnan told Newstalk: "Nobody volunteers, as a car driver, to sit in congestion like this. If alternatives exist, they jump on them. Our Luas trams are full, our buses are full."

By James Cox

