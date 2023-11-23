Dublin Zoo rejects claims it paid for director's hot tub while ‘begging for funds’

Dublin Zoo has rejected claims made in the Dáil on Wednesday regarding the mismanagement of funds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy told the Dáil that a hot tub and sauna were added to the zoo director's private living quarters when the zoo was appealing for public donations to keep animals fed.

He also said serious allegations had been made about the treatment of animals and staff.

Mr Murphy told the Dáil: “In relation to mismanagement of funds, during 2020 to 2021, as the zoo was begging for funds to keep animals fed, the lakeside lodge where the director lives as a tenant was refurbished with a hot tub, a sauna and an extension and the garden was landscaped”.

“It is not clear where the funds for those luxury items came from,” Mr Murphy added.

In a statement, Dublin Zoo said it categorically refuted the “unfounded assertations and allegations” made in the Oireachtas.

“Save Dublin Zoo funds were exclusively allocated for animal welfare only – food, heat, and veterinary bills. The development mentioned was financed by the Zoo’s own revenue generated in 2021 when Covid restrictions had eased,” it said.

“The specific amenities mentioned, the hot tub and sauna, were private purchases paid for by the Zoo Director – absolutely no Dublin Zoo funds were used to purchase these. Information on how Dublin Zoo allocates annual revenue generated from gate receipts, and the specific funds from the Save Dublin Zoo campaign, is transparently detailed in our annual reports, which are publicly accessible.”

