Dunnes Stores recalls Kids Swim Jackets due to risk of drowning

Dunnes Stores is recalling one of its Kids' Swim Jackets due to a risk of drowning.

Parents who purchased the affected product are being advised to discontinue use immediately.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has reported that seams on the garment may separate - creating a risk of submersion underwater and drowning.

The affected model is 3248157. The batch number is 230515 and the bar codes are 5099014540546 / 5099014540539 / 5099014540522.

There are approximately 1,237 affected products in the Republic of Ireland.

You can return the product to your local store for a full refund.

