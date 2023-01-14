Play Button
€164,000 of Suspected Cocaine Seized and one man Arrested and Charged in Wexford

Shaun Connolly
Gardaí have seized approximately €164,000 of suspected cocaine following the search of a residence in County Wexford as part of Operation Tara on Thursday 12th January 2023.

At approximately 5:30 pm, Gardaí conducted a search under warrant of a residence in Wexford town, arresting and charging one man

During this search, approximately €164,000 of suspected cocaine and a small quantity of suspected cannabis were seized.

All drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene, taken to Wexford Garda Station and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court at 5 pm on Saturday 14th January 2023.

