Man in his 20s arrested in €1 million cannabis seizure

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí seized approximately €1 million of drugs in Co. Louth.

Gardaí conducted a search on the Ecco Road, Dundalk, shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday 3rd January 2023. During the search, 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

One man, aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Operation Tara has already achieved €1 million worth of cannabis seizures following two separate searches of properties in Co Kilkenny and Co Galway in December.

In Kilcolgan, Co Galway, gardaí recovered over €950,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants during the search of a "sophisticated grow-house" within a property.

Three people, a woman in her 30s and two men in their 40s, were arrested at the scene.

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s was arrested and charged after a seizure of approximately 7.2 kilograms of cannabis in Co Kilkenny. The seizure had a street value of €114,800, gardaí said.

The man is suspected of being involved with an organised crime group operating in the South East of the country.

The search was conducted in a joint operation between customs, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and the Kilkenny District Detective Unit/Drugs Unit.