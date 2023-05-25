€180,000 worth of cannabis seized

Gardaí have seized €180,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Westmeath on Wednesday evening.

The seizure was made by Gardaí from the Westmeath Division yesterday evening in the Slanemore area of the county, as a result of ongoing enquiries.

Approximately €180,000 of suspected cannabis was seized. All the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

They said investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Advertisement

Gardaí seized approximately €180,000 of suspected cannabis in Westmeath yesterday. All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis. Investigations into this matter are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/4wkRuhs8Yv — Garda Info (@gardainfo) May 25, 2023

Advertisement

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.