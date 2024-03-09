Eamon Ryan concedes the government has lost referendums

The Green Party leader has admitted the case the Government presented to the public 'didn't win' in the referendums on Family and Care.

He made the comments as early indications showed a significant no vote in both questions.

When it was put to Mr Ryan that the government did not get the result it wanted, he said: “No we didn’t.

“But you have to respect the voice of the people.

“We have to wait until the final count is done but if it is a no no vote, have to respect that.

“I don’t think you can respect the people’s vote by saying ‘what went wrong, the people didn’t vote the right way’.

“People are sovereign in this. They have to decide. It’s a complex issue, both were complex.

“I would have preferred a yes yes. “I don’t accept that our campaign did go wrong.”

We didn’t convince the public

“We will continue to make sure in government that we will heed that advice from the people.We didn’t convince the public of the argument for a yes yes vote.

“I think the next government will have to come back to this and consider the campaign and what were the arguments that merited a no vote in both cases.”

It comes as counting is under way in twin referendums on proposed changes to the Constitution in Ireland.

The boxes were opened at 9am after the public went to the polls on Friday to vote on whether to change the wording of the Constitution relating to the areas of family and care.

Results for both will be announced separately later on Saturday.

Members of the public arrive at a polling station in Dublin (Gareth Chaney/PA)

There was a low turnout reported throughout the day, with some areas understood to be less than 30 per cent of registered voters.

Lower turnout

There was a slight uplift at polling stations as people made their home on Friday evening. However, it is thought that numbers remained lower compared to previous referenda.

The two questions will be counted separately, with both results expected to be declared at Dublin Castle by Saturday evening.

The family amendment will be counted and declared first.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina voted at their polling station at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park on Friday.

It is the first time Mr Higgins, 82, has been seen in public since he was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina voting at Phoenix Park (Cate McCurry/PA)

He was admitted to St James’ Hospital in Dublin last Thursday evening after experiencing a “mild transient weakness”.

After a seven-night stay, he returned to his official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, on Thursday.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheal Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald also voted in the referendums.

The family amendment proposes extending the meaning of family beyond one defined by marriage and to include those based on “durable” relationships.

The care amendment proposes deleting references to a woman’s roles and duties in the home, and replacing it with a new article that acknowledges family carers.

The Constitution is the fundamental legal document for the country and can only be changed with the approval of citizens through a national vote.

The campaigns have led to national debates over the role of women in the home, what responsibility the State has for care and the meaning of family.

Sexist language

The Government campaigned for a yes vote in both amendments. It says the changes will remove sexist language, recognise family care and extend protection to families not based on marriage.

The result of the referendums will be decided by majority.

Counting of the ballots happens at a constituency basis at various centres around the country.

By Cate McCurry, PA & Beat News

