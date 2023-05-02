Play Button
Ed Sheeran's beloved Irish grandmother dies in Wexford

Ed Sheeran's beloved Irish grandmother dies in Wexford
Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ed Sheeran's Irish grandmother has died in Co Wexford.

Anne Mary (Nancy) Sheeran died last Thursday at Castle Gardens Nursing Home in Enniscorthy.

Her death notice reads: "Beloved wife of the late Bill and loving mother. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours."

Ms Sheeran is due to be buried on Wednesday in Gorey.

It is yet unclear whether her grandson will be able to attend the funeral due to his involvement in an ongoing copyright case in the US.

The 'Shape of You' singer penned the track 'Nancy Mulligan' in tribute to his grandmother, inspired by her and her husband Bill's love story.

The 32-year-old said his grandparents "had this sort of Romeo and Juliet romance", which he described as "the most romantic thing".

As a child, Sheeran spent summers at his grandparent's house in Co Wexford.

Written by Sarah Slater

