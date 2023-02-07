Elf Bar line removed from stores for breaching legal nicotine limit

A line of the incredibly popular Elf Bar vape has been withdrawn from sale after an investigation found that the e-cigareettes' nicotine content was at least 50% above the legal limit.

An investigation carried out by The Daily Mail revealed that the samples tested belonging to the Elf Bar '600' line being sold in the UK contained between 3 and 3.2ml of nicotine liquid - substantially more than Britain's 2ml legal limit. The UK's legal e-cigarette nicotine limit is the same as Ireland's under the European Tobacco Products Directive.

In response to the finding, the '600' line has been temporarily removed from Tesco stores in Britain.

The Elf Bar brand was launched in Ireland back in 2021 with the '600' line soon establishing itself to become one of the company's most popular offerings with 25 flavour profiles available.

Advertisement

The Chinese firm behind the Elf Bar has since apologised. In response, an Elf Bar spokesperson said: “We found out that some batches of the Elf Bar product have been overfilled in the UK.

“It appears that e-liquid tank sizes, which are standard in other markets [such as the US], have been inadvertently fitted to some of our UK products. We wholeheartedly apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Meanwhile, A spokesperson for the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) told the industry website Better Retailing that they have sought reassurance that the company is "on top of the matter."

They said: "We understand that the [company is] taking immediate action and will be replacing all affected stock."

Advertisement

It is not yet known if Irish supplies have been affected by this error.

We'll have more to follow.