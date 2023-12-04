Fire breaks out overnight at Waterford home, Gardai begin investigation

Emergency services in Waterford had to tackle a fire outbreak in Waterford City overnight.

It's believed that a house was on fire in the College Green area of Ballytruckle at 3.45am on Monday, December 4th.

The junction at Strawberry Hill and the Mansion House is currently closed off.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to avoid the area.

Gardai in Waterford are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

No injuries were reported, but investigations remain ongoing.

