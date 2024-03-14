Play Button
Emergency services at the scene of crash on Waterford to New Ross road

Emergency services at the scene of crash on Waterford to New Ross road
Garda sign, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three-car collision in South Kilkenny on the N25 Waterford to New Ross road.

It happened at Robinstown, Glenmore, between Murphy's Motors and the bypass roundabout this morning.

Several emergency personnel are currently at the scene including Gardaí and the fire service.

The road has been closed this morning and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More as we have it.

