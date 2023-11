Emergency services are at the scene of an incident in Waterford City this morning.

It's understood that a motorcyclist has been knocked from their bike in the St. John's Park area.

Gardaí and ambulance services are at the scene near the local Centra store and the road is currently unpassable.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement

More to follow..

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.