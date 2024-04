Emergency services spent last night tackling a fire at a supermarket in Arklow.

It broke out yesterday evening at the business on the Beech Road.

Wicklow Fire Service and local Gardaí attended the blaze, as large plumes of smoke caused difficulty for motorists.

It's unknown currently if there were any injuries.

Reporting by Alex Rowley

