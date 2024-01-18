Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Emergency services respond to suspected explosion

Emergency services respond to suspected explosion
Garda Crime scene tape, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Emergency services are responding to a suspected explosion in Dublin's City Centre.

It's understood that it happened at a property on Little Britain Street, Dublin 1, after 3 pm.

According to the Irish Independent, one person has been seriously injured as a result.

Residents have been evacuated from the building.

Advertisement

Gardaí, first responders, and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene with local diversions in place.

Advertisement

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, although it is not believed to be suspicious.

Initial inquiries have found that it was confined to just one room.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

One dead following homeless shelter explosion

 By Jayde Maher
Life 2

The Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett announces live event in Ireland

 By Michelle Heffernan
Wexford News 3

Man arrested in connection with Rosslare discovery released

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement