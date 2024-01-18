Emergency services respond to suspected explosion

Emergency services are responding to a suspected explosion in Dublin's City Centre.

It's understood that it happened at a property on Little Britain Street, Dublin 1, after 3 pm.

According to the Irish Independent, one person has been seriously injured as a result.

Residents have been evacuated from the building.

Gardaí, first responders, and Dublin Fire Brigade are currently at the scene with local diversions in place.

Traffic restrictions in place between Green Street and Capel Street as we deal with an incident ⚠️ Divert if possible@DCCTraffic @LiveDrive pic.twitter.com/jlLuSILuVt — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 18, 2024

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway, although it is not believed to be suspicious.

Initial inquiries have found that it was confined to just one room.

