Extra trains added for All-Ireland Football final as supporters warned of high demand

Additional rail services have been added to accommodate people travelling to several major events in Dublin over the weekend, including the All-Ireland Senior Football final.

Kerry will meet Dublin in the decider at Croke Park on Sunday (throw-in at 3.30 pm), with extra train services added to and from both Tralee and Killarney to Heuston Station for fans travelling to the game.

In addition to the regular 7.10 am service from Tralee to Cork, continuing on to Heuston, an 8.55 am service from Killarney and a 9.30 am service from Tralee to Heuston has been added. The return services will depart the Dublin station at 7.30 pm for Tralee and 8 pm for Killarney.

The Bray Air Display will also take place on Saturday and Sunday, while Celtic and Wolves meet in a pre-season clash at the Aviva on Saturday afternoon (kick-off at 2 pm).

Irish Rail has warned that demand across its services is expected to be extremely high due to the events, urging passengers to travel as early as possible.

Additional Dart services have been added to and from Bray, in addition to the extra staff at Dart stations to assist passengers and manage capacity.

Those planning to use rail services who are not attending these events are being asked to schedule their journey away from event times if possible. Irish Rail added that bikes will not be permitted on Dart and Commuter train services over the weekend due to the large crowds.

Those wishing to take the train have been advised to book ahead of time, as high demand is expected, and online customers will be given priority.

Written by Muireann Duffy.

