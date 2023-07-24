Man (20s) due in Tipperary court in relation to possession of imitation gun

A man is due in court in Tipperary this morning in connection with possession of an imitation gun.

The incident happened on a train near Templemore last Friday evening.

Passengers alerted gardai that a man was on the train with what appeared to be a gun.

Gardai searched the man and found what's believed to be an imitation firearm.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He's been charged and is due before Nenagh District Court this morning.

Advertisement

By Cillian Sherlock, PA & Beat News

