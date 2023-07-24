Play Button
Man (20s) due in Tipperary court in relation to possession of imitation gun

Man (20s) due in Tipperary court in relation to possession of imitation gun
Arrest made after report of imitation firearm on train
Beat News
A man is due in court in Tipperary this morning in connection with possession of an imitation gun.

The incident happened on a train near Templemore last Friday evening.

Passengers alerted gardai that a man was on the train with what appeared to be a gun.

Gardai searched the man and found what's believed to be an imitation firearm.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.

He's been charged and is due before Nenagh District Court this morning.

Arrest

Gardaí made the arrest after reports of a man on a train with a firearm.

Officers were alerted to an incident on a train near Templemore station in Co Tipperary at approximately 6.50pm on Friday.

Armed gardaí supported local and plainclothes units at the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said: “A male was identified on the train.

“He was searched by gardai and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination.”

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a garda station in Tipperary under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA & Beat News

