EZ Living Furniture bags prestigious website awards for two years running

EZ Living Furniture has been crowned winner of the National Website of the Year at the National Digital Awards.

The popular furniture retailer also picked up another award for Medium Business Website of the Year for the second time in a row.

Every year, Digital Business Ireland in collaboration with Permanent TSB recognises businesses and individuals that dominate the digital space.

This year, the award ceremony took place in the Gibson Hotel in Dublin on Friday, 3rd March 2023.

EZ Living Furniture eCommerce Manager Robert Walsh said, “We battled against some of the most recognisable brands in Ireland, which is why we were shocked and extremely proud to be walking away with not one but two big website wins this year. These awards are a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the EZ Living Furniture web, social media, and design team.”

The well-known furniture retailer has grown exponentially since it was first established in Galway in 1998. EZ Living Furniture’s once-small local shop expanded over the years and now they have an impressive 17 locations nationwide.

Much like how their stores have evolved, so too has their digital presence and eCommerce website.

Its functionality and design have been created and optimised to put the customer experience above all else, making it easier than ever to pick up your favourite sofas, dining tables, and much much more.

Not one to be complacent, EZ Living Furniture is continuously looking for new ways to better themselves and the experience for their customers.

“EZ Living Furniture will continue to strive for excellence in eCommerce and digital. We are constantly adapting to future technologies and enhancing the way we look after our customers. As part of our team’s ongoing development, we hope to bring you new and exciting ways to shop for your home furnishings.”

“We would like to extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners and runners-up. We faced stiff competition, with over 500 entrants across 22 categories. The awards we received have formally recognised us for user experience, creativity, functionality, and quality and compliance of our website, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The Digital Business Ireland National Digital Awards are held annually and acknowledge the digital e-commerce community and their efforts to lead retail excellence.

You can visit the EZ Living Furniture website - www.ezlivingfurniture.ie and follow them on all their social media accounts - Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to keep up to date with the latest news and furniture arrivals.