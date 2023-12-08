Fairytale of New York hits No.1 for the first time

Fairytale of New York has reached No.1 for the first time on the day of Shane MacGowan's funeral.

Fans of the song have been calling for it to be made No.1 following the passing of The Pogues frontman.

The singer died at age 65 last week.

People took to X to share their tributes and express their love for the song.

RIP Shane McGowan. Fairytale of New York will forever be the greatest Christmas song of all time. This Christmas it will be especially poignant. Lets make it the Christmas Number one. 🎄🌲pic.twitter.com/SrqF9lQ1fh — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) November 30, 2023

RIP Shane MacGowan, a terrific lyricist and songwriter, The Pogues made some truly wonderful music. Would be great to see Fairytale Of New York hit no. 1 this Christmas as a tribute to the great man. — Richard Shaw (@RichardS7370) November 30, 2023

Would love to see Fairytale of New York No.1 for Christmas.

RIP Shane Macgowan pic.twitter.com/GT6OaFBcOR — Carl Quartermain (@Carl_Quartz) November 30, 2023

His funeral mass will take place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh at 3.30 pm.

President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend alongside stars such as Jonny Depp and Nick Cave.

Depp and Bob Geldof are among those reading Prayers of the Faithful at the mass.

Following the funeral mass, the public will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortège moves through Nenagh town centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

A private cremation will follow.

Crowds of people gathered in Dublin earlier today as his procession passed through the capital.

It involved a horse-drawn carriage as well as the Artane Band and a piper.

The procession travelled through the City Centre before heading to Tipperary.

A livestream of the funeral can be watched by visiting MacGowan's X profile.

