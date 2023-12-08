Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Fairytale of New York hits No.1 for the first time

Fairytale of New York hits No.1 for the first time
Shane MacGowan funeral, © PA Wire/PA Images
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Fairytale of New York has reached No.1 for the first time on the day of Shane MacGowan's funeral.

Fans of the song have been calling for it to be made No.1 following the passing of The Pogues frontman.

The singer died at age 65 last week.

People took to X to share their tributes and express their love for the song.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

His funeral mass will take place at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church in Nenagh at 3.30 pm.

President Michael D Higgins is expected to attend alongside stars such as Jonny Depp and Nick Cave.

Depp and Bob Geldof are among those reading Prayers of the Faithful at the mass.

Following the funeral mass, the public will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortège moves through Nenagh town centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

A private cremation will follow.

Crowds of people gathered in Dublin earlier today as his procession passed through the capital.

It involved a horse-drawn carriage as well as the Artane Band and a piper.

The procession travelled through the City Centre before heading to Tipperary.

A livestream of the funeral can be watched by visiting MacGowan's X profile.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Christmas Party Survival Guide

 By Megan O'Regan Byrne
Ours to Protect 2

Ep 27 - Sustainable Christmas

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Mourners line streets of Dublin to say goodbye to Shane MacGowan

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement