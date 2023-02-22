Family of Carlow woman who died in childbirth at St. Luke's Hospital seek fresh inquest

The family of a woman who died in childbirth are seeking a new inquest into her death.

36-year-old Ms Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick died from bleeding following a haemorrhage, just hours after giving birth in March 2016.

Ms Fitzpatrick had given birth to her second child, Max.

Her family are seeking an inquest into her death to be reopened after a hospital consultant admitted failing to attend to her in a timely manner.

Advertisement

David McMurray, a locum consultant at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was found guilty of professional misconduct and poor professional performance by a fitness to practise (FTP) hearing of the Medical Council on Monday.

According to the Irish Times, the inquiry found it took Dr McMurray over 40 minutes to arrive at St Luke’s after he was alerted that Tracey Campbell Fitzpatrick needed to go to theatre urgently.

Dr McMurray lived between five and eight minutes away from the hospital at the time.

Ms Campbell Fitzpatrick (36) bled to death from a massive haemorrhage within three hours of the birth of her son Max.