Fire breaks out at Kilkenny home, woman taken to hospital

Fire breaks out at Kilkenny home, woman taken to hospital
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
A fire broke out at a home in Co Kilkenny yesterday and resulted in one woman being rushed to the hospital.

According to KCLRFM, the fire outbreak was at about 3 o’clock in Hillside View, Castlecomer.

It started in a garage but soon engulfed the adjoining house in smoke before fire brigade stopped the spread.

Two units of the fire brigade attended and were quick to bring the it under control.

Eye witnesses say neighbours helped emergency service in stopping the spread.

KCLR News believes the woman who was brought to St Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

