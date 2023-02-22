First generation Apple iPhone sells for almost €60,000

An iPhone has sold for thousands of euro almost 15 years after its first release!

An unopened and never-used first generation Apple iPhone has sold for over €59,000

It's 16 years since Apple launched its first smartphone which was originally bought for €560.

The 8-Gigabyte 2007 model was factory-sealed and still in its original plastic packaging.

According to Sky News, the sold vintage item is in "exceptional condition", with its factory seal sporting "correct seam details and tightness".

"Brand new, never activated. Collectors and investors would be hard-pressed to find a superior example," it says.

The First Smartphone

The device was the first iPhone model and the first smartphone designed and marketed by Apple Inc.

After years of rumors and speculation, it was officially announced on January 9, 2007, and it was released in the United States on June 29, 2007.

Thousands of people were reported to have waited outside Apple and AT&T retail stores days before the device's launch; many stores reported stock shortages within an hour of availability.

To avoid repeating the problems of the PlayStation 3 launch, which caused burglaries and even a shooting, off-duty police officers were hired to guard stores overnight.

It was later made available in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Republic of Ireland, and Austria in November 2007.