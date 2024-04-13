Six people die in stabbings at Sydney shopping centre

A major incident has taken place at a shopping centre near Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Australian Police have called it 'A critical event'.

There are reports that six people have been stabbed to death and several others have been seriously injured in the incident.

New South Wales police have told media outlets the suspect acted alone and is now dead.

The incident happened at Westfield Bondi Junction Shopping Centre just before 4pm local time.

Emergency services have been evacuating people from the area and people are being told to stay clear.

It's believed a mother and baby are among the injured.

