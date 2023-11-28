Five people injured in Tipperary road traffic collision

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after five people were injured in a road traffic collision in Tipperary.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious two vehicle road traffic collision on the N62 this morning, Monday 27th November 2023.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:50am on the N62 main road into Thurles Town just off the M8 Motorway and involved two cars.

A male juvenile teen has been taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Two males aged in their late teens and two women aged in their late 40s and 50s were also taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

The road was closed for examination and has now reopened.

Garda are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between 10:30am and 11:00am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

