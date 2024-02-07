Play Button
Flogas latest energy company to reduce prices

UK inflation has eased back to its lowest level since March last year, but remained higher than expected as food prices continued to rise at a near record pace. Photo: John Stillwell/PA
Dayna Kearney
Flogas has become the latest energy company to announce it will reduce its prices.

From 25th March, there will be a reduction of 25% in the variable rate for natural gas and a 15% reduction in the variable rate for electricity.

This amounts to a saving of €274 on the average electric bill and €429 on the average gas bill - a total saving of €703 for dual-fuel customers.

Most of the main energy supply firms have announced price cuts in recent weeks.

Daragh Cassidy from comparison website Bonkers.ie says those prices are coming down from a very high level over the last year.

"Flogas' rates until this announcement today were very very high so even though those price drops look pretty significant and are much bigger than the price cuts we've seen from other suppliers that have been announced over the past two or three weeks it still only leaves Flogas' prices at really average levels."

He also says we may never see energy prices drop to what they were a few years ago.

"We may never get back to the more normal prices that we saw back in around 2020 which is before Covid and then the war in Ukraine really wreaked havoc with prices and really energy prices for consumers, for households could end up settling anywhere from maybe 20 to 40 percent above what we're used to.

