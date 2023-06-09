Former Garda arrested on suspicion of sex offences

A former member of An Garda Siochana has been arrested on suspicion of sex offences.

He was arrested on Friday and was questioned at a Garda station in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson said a man was arrested in relation to alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Amendment Act 1990.

It is understood that he is a former member of the Garda.

He was later released.

“Investigations are ongoing, and a file will be prepared for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda spokesperson said on Friday night.

Tipperary teenager spent years abusing four-year-old neighbour

In an unrelated incident, A Tipperary man was 13 years old when he began sexually abusing a four-year-old neighbour, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The now 37-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect the identity of the injured party, pleaded guilty to oral rape and sexual assault of the young man by inserting his fingers into his anus at the victim’s home, on dates between 1999 and 2002.

The boy was between 4 and 8 years old when he was abused by the accused, aged between 13 and 17 years old during his offending.

f you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and web chat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

