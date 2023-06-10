Man hospitalized following serious assault in Waterford City

A man was rushed to University Hospital Waterford following a serious assault last night.

The incident reportedly occurred at approximately 9.10 pm on Merchant's Quay in Waterford City last night (Friday, 9th of June), with Emergency Services called to the scene.

The man, in his 40s, required immediate treatment for serious head injuries and remains hospitalised this morning.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s concerning the assault, and he is held in Garda custody for questioning.

A Garda statement reads: "Gardaí received a report of an incident of assault that occurred at approximately 9:10 pm yesterday, Friday, 9th of June 2023 in the Merchant’s Quay area of Waterford.

One man, aged in his 40s, was conveyed to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of serious injuries sustained as a result of this incident. A man aged in his 20s was arrested in relation to this incident. He remains in Garda custody at this time."

The scene remains cordoned off this morning. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at (051) 305 300.

In an unrelated incident, the parents of a Waterford teenager who died after being struck by the wing mirror of a van have agreed not to appeal the DPP's decision not to prosecute the offending driver.

13-year-old Aisling Kennedy died on July 12 2022 - three months after she was struck by a passing Ford Transit while disembarking from a school bus in her home village of Ballymacarbary.

Speaking shortly after the incident last year, Aisling's uncle Jim Kennedy said: “It was just a freak accident, she got off the school bus and the poor old misfortunate person who was driving on the opposite side wasn’t to know anything.

