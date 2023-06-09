No criminal proceedings to be taken after Waterford teen died when hit by van in 'freak accident'

The parents of a Waterford teenager who died after being struck by the wing mirror of a van have agreed not to appeal the DPP's decision not to prosecute the offending driver.

13-year-old Aisling Kennedy died on July 12 2022 - three months after she was struck by a passing Ford Transit while disembarking from a school bus in her home village of Ballymacarbary.

The Presentation Clonmel student was rushed to University Hospital Waterford (UHW) before being airlifted to Temple Street Children's Hospital sometime later where she received treatment for a traumatic brain injury.

The Irish Mirror reports that an inquest at Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that despite three months of intensive treatment Aisling failed to regain consciousness.

Speaking shortly after the incident last year, Aisling's uncle Jim Kennedy said: “It was just a freak accident, she got off the school bus and the poor old misfortunate person who was driving on the opposite side wasn’t to know anything.

"She just kind of leaned out. The wing mirror hit her on the temple at the side of the head."

A GoFundMe set up for Aisling at the time had raised over €3,200 to go towards her medical bills.

A date is set to be fixed for a full inquest hearing in the near future.

