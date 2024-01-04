Play Button
Former nursing home to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers

Temporary accommodation for asylum seekers is to open in Ballsbridge in Dublin in the coming days.

St. Mary's, a former nursing home, is reopening as a 40-bed facility with space for up to 220 people.

It is expected to house families for at least a year.

Speaking to Newstalk, Local Labour Councillor Dermot Lacey says they will be engaging with the local community: "It is a long-established residential facility, and it was recently revamped.

"We will aim to make sure that local communities are kept informed and kept engaged where possible with the new residents. They will be part of the community once they are living here."

As The Irish Times reports, a briefing document for public representatives was issued this week, the department said the building was now owned by Goldstein Property Irish Collective Asset Management and leased by Burvea Unlimited Company on a five-year lease.

“Burvea will be operating the site with a total of 20 staff members.

"Burvea have previous experience in the management of IPAS [International Protection Accommodation Service] accommodation centres,” the document said. “In addition, the Centre Management team in IPAS have developed and rolled out (as a pilot initially) a training programme for all centre managers to take part in and this will be offered to the provider.”

The accommodation will consist of 40 rooms for a maximum of 220 people spread across three floors, with “multiple large recreational spaces, visitor/clinic rooms and a large dining hall”, the department said.

There will be full-board catering provided. “The property is served by extensive transport links and adjoins Herbert Park. There are a wide range of amenities in the immediate area to aid the successful integration of residents in the community,” it said.

“The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth will manage the arrival of people into this centre,” it said.

By Kenneth Fox

