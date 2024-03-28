Four arrested in connection with suspected arson attack at Galway hotel

Gardaí in Galway have arrested four people in connection with a suspected arson attack in Rosscahill, County Galway in December.

The arrests are in relation to a fire at a premises on December 16th.

The building in Rosscahill had been earmarked for housing 70 asylum seekers.

Two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Two women, aged in their 40s and 50s, have been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998 and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

All four individuals are being held at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.

Reporting by Michael Bolton

