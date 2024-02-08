Play Button
Fraudsters fake funeral live-stream involving Carlow crash victims

Aoife Kearns
Fraudsters attempted to scam people on Facebook, who wanted to view the funeral services of young people who died in last week's tragic road traffic collision in Carlow.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, at least two pages appeared on Facebook, which asked for card details to be submitted, to view the funerals of Katie Graham and Michael Kelly.

That is despite the fact both funeral services were available to view for free through parish websites.

The paper reports users are brought to an external link where an image of the deceased was used, along with funeral details, and a fake symbol which appeared to be a video player.

However once users click on the video image, they were then reportedly brought to another site which requested credit or debit card information.

Councillor John McDonald, a Fianna Fáil Councillor for the Tullow District told The Irish Daily Daily Mail the attempt to make money off the back of such a tragedy was 'despicable'.

Facebook's parent company Meta has been contacted for comment.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

