Free hot meals for all DEIS primary schools from September

Children in all DEIS primary schools across the country will have hot meals available to them from this September.

As it stands, only some DEIS schools have hot meals available to them, others would have the likes of breakfasts and/or snacks for lunches.

The School Meals Programme was set up in 2003, but hot meals only became a feature in 2019.

It's expected the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, will today announce the plans for the hot meals from September, along with setting targets to have hot meals in all schools across the country by 2030, including non-DEIS schools.

The plans for hot meals to be available for all schools are likely to start from September 2024.

An issue surrounding the initiative includes the rates of payments made to the catering companies providing the meals and it has been difficult for them to turn a profit.

Minister Humphreys will likely announce increased rates paid to these companies, along with the new changes to the programme.

It comes following a report highlighting how the programme can improve attendance of children and benefit households financially. The report also found that for some children, this will be the only hot meal they will have all day.