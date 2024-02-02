Funeral details of Carlow crash victim Katie Graham announced

The funeral details for the first of the three victims of Wednesday night's collision in county Carlow has been announced.

Katie Graham from Ballickmoyler on the Carlow/Laois border will repose at her home Sunday afternoon between 3 and 8 o'clock.

The 19-year-old's funeral mass will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart in Arles at 11am on Monday.

The notice on RIP.ie reads she will be deeply regretted by her loving parents Damien and Breda, sister Laura, grandparents Andy and Mary (Hosey), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many, many friends.

Katie was travelling with Daryl Culbert from Kiltegan in County Wicklow, and Michael Kelly, from Nurney in County Carlow, who both died in the collision.

Their funeral details have yet to be announced.

A fourth young man in his 20s is still being treated in a hospital in Dublin for his injuries.

Speaking earlier today, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty offered his condolences.

"It's been a horrific accident which has robbed three families of three wonderful young people and a fourth young person is recovering in hospital.

"My thoughts and prayers are very much with the families," he said.

