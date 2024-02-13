Funeral live-stream scammers target Matthew Healy's mass

A fake funeral livestream link has been circulating on social media once again.

Fraudsters created a fake Facebook page, purporting to be where people can stream Matthew Healy's funeral mass.

The young boy died in Dunmore East last week, and his funeral service is to take place in Cork tomorrow.

The scam asks people for their bank details to view the service - something the public will never be asked to do if they want to watch a funeral livestream.

Advertisement

A similar scam operated just a week ago, involving the young people who died in a road traffic collision in Carlow.

Beat News has contacted Facebook's parent company Meta on both occasions. The company has yet to respond.

People are being reminded to never send money or bank details to sites or pages claiming to stream funeral services.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.