Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Funeral arrangements announced for Matthew Healy

Funeral arrangements announced for Matthew Healy
Image: rip.ie
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
The funeral arrangements for Matthew Healy have been announced.

The six-year-old's remains were discovered in the Rathmoylan area close to Ballymacaw in Waterford in the early hours of February 9th.

His notice on rip.ie reads that he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken father James, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and neighbours and friends.

Matthew will repose at his home in Watergrasshill, County Cork from 5 pm to 8 pm on Monday, February 12th and Tuesday, February 13th.

Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, in Watergrasshill on Wednesday, February 14th at midday.

A private service will follow Mass in the Island Crematorium Ringaskiddy.

The family have shared that donations if desired, can be made in Matthew's memory to the Make a Wish Foundation.

Today, Matthew's father shared with the Irish Examiner that he is deeply grateful for the vigils that were held for his son over the weekend.

Minister for Education Norma Foley confirmed that NEPS was being made available to the national school which Matthew attended.

Garda investigations remain ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

